SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission, Rock Springs City Council and Green River City Council all voted Tuesday on resolutions to put a proposed additional 1% general purpose sales tax before voters in November.
The new 1% sales and use tax would be in addition to the 1% already imposed by the county and the 4% that goes to the state. Most of the revenue from the new tax would to go local public safety agencies, and up to 0.25% of the 1% could be used for economic development. The public safety portion would include, but not be limited to, ambulance service and the Sweetwater County Joint Combined Communications Center.
Resolutions before the Sweetwater County Commission and Green River city council passed unanimously, but the resolution before the Rock Springs city council failed due to a 4-4 tie vote with one abstention.
At least 50% of the governing bodies of incorporated county municipalities must concur with the county commission’s resolution by July 15, 2021 in order for the proposition to pass and be able to be placed on a Nov. 2, 2021 special election ballot. Other municipalities that need to act include Bairoil, Granger, Superior and Wamsutter.
Ryan Rust, representing the Intergovernmental Joint Leadership Group, made a presentation on the proposed new tax to county commissioners on Tuesday morning. He is the government affair and grants manager for Green River.
In his presentation, Rust noted that public safety agencies are facing rising expenses while revenues in the county are declining. He shared graphs demonstrating falling sales and use tax collections and rising ambulance subsidies.
After discussing the problem and possible options, the Intergovernmental Joint Leadership Group put together a tax initiative resolution in June. The goal is to “create a stable funding source by levying a general purpose tax to fund ambulance serve, the JCCC, and other emergency services, as well as economic development initiatives that help diversify and grow our economy,” according to Rust’s presentation.
Commissioners had several resolutions to consider. They passed a resolution for a ballot initiative that would ask voters, “shall Sweetwater County, Wyoming be authorized to impose an additional one percent (1%) tax — a portion of the tax proceeds shall be used for public safety and economic development for a term of four years.” If passed in November of 2021, the tax would begin on April 1, 2022. The county and its municipalities could spend up to 25% of the amount they receive for economic development.
Rust told commissioners that sales tax income used for public safety could free up money for municipalities and the county to use on other priorities. The economic development portion of the new tax could be used for a variety of initiatives. Examples provided by Rust included marketing of existing vacant buildings for future expansion and recruitment and developing a countywide marketing package for recruitment purposes. The tax could also provide matching funds for grants to help with the Baxter Road Industrial complex and support recruitment efforts for the advanced nuclear demonstration project.
Wyoming counties are allowed to levy general purpose taxes in increments of .5% and not to exceed 2%. Sweetwater County currently has a 1% permanent general purpose tax.
Rust told commissioners that many tax revenue propositions were approved by voters throughout Wyoming in the November 2020 general election. Nineteen of the 23 counties had local tax propositions on the ballot, and of the 32 total propositions, 29 passed. Revenue measures that passed had an average positive vote of 69%.
Rust’s entire presentation can be viewed as part of the July 6, 2021 county commission meeting on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube channel.
ROCK SPRINGS
At the Rock Springs city council meeting Tuesday night, a state legislator and Councilman Robb Zotti questioned the timing of the sales tax proposal and whether 1% was the right amount.
The resolution failed 4-4 with no votes by Brent Bettolo, Rob Zotti, Jeannie Demas and Tim Robinson. Those voting yes were Tim Savage, Larry Hickerson, Keaton West, and Mayor Tim Kaumo. Councilman David Halter abstained because he works for the JCCC.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Stith recommended waiting on a general sales tax resolution and giving people an opportunity to provide input first. He said it was a big step that shouldn’t be taken quickly.
Zotti also said that the proposal is being pushed too quickly, and he recommended taking some time and maybe aiming for a special election in the spring of 2022. He noted that the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition was not aware of the tax proposal until last week. Zotti said he has too many unanswered questions about the proposition, and that 0.5% might be better than 1%.