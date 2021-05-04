GREEN RIVER — As budget time draws near, Sweetwater County commissioners received a list of requests and valuation information, approved revisions to the county's investment policy, and set a $25 million cap on county reserves at their meeting Tuesday.
Setting a minimum amount to keep in county reserves has been a topic of discussion since the county turned to more than $3 million in reserve funds to help arrive at a balanced budget for the current 2020-21 fiscal year. The county's revenue challenges are expected to continue in the coming years with income from mineral valuation forecast to continue its downward trend.
At the March 2 commission meeting, Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter recommended setting the reserve cap at between $18 million to $22 million. Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry, however, recommended setting the reserve target at $15 million, saying government accounting principles encourage utilizing a majority of the tax funds that come in.
Slaughter told commissioners Tuesday that the county is looking at a potential $13.5 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year.
In discussion about setting a cap on county reserves, Commissioner Roy Lloyd said the commission needs to come up with a plan in the next two to three years to have expenditures and revenues balance. He said a mistake made in last year's budget was using too much of the reserves to balance the budget, increasing the deficit for this year's budget. He recommended a $25 million cap on county reserve funds, in part to be prepared for a possible emergency situation.
The commission agreed on a reserve fund cap of $25 million, but commission Chairman Randall "Doc" Wendling said setting the limit there doesn't mean commissioners intend to go down to that amount.
In keeping the reserve balance at $25 million, Slaughter suggested the commission look at a 15% overall decrease in expenditures from FY21. That would be an $8.2 million cut in the budget compared to last year. Considering the March estimate of a $1.5 million cash carryover, the county would then need to use about $4.1 million from reserves to balance the 2021-22 budget, bringing the reserve account to around $30 million.
VALUATION
Documents provided to commissioners by Sweetwater County Assessor David Divis and included in the May 4 meeting packet report that the county's assessed valuation is predicted to decrease by $385,980,632 in 2021. Its effect on the 12 mill levy would result in $4.6 million less for county coffers.
Certified mineral values for 2020 came in at a total of $1,339,925,015, and are broken down as:
Oil: $298,886,528
Natural gas: $326,444,787
Surface coal: $139,344,833
Underground coal: $74,093,769
Trona: $499,802,467
Uranium: $1,352,631
Mineral valuations for 2021 are estimated to come in at $969,446,862, including:
Oil: $167,471,837
Natural gas: $225,071,766
Surface coal: $115,162,299
Underground coal: $83,335,288
Trona: $378,150,649
Uranium: $255,023
In a letter to commissioners, Divis said, “We always talk about the mineral values ... for good reason — minerals are the largest part of our valuation. However, the locally assessed number is becoming more important as the mineral values get smaller.”
Locally assessed valuations are expected to decrease by $15.5 million in 2021. Local assessed value for 2020 was $798,298,682, and the estimate for locally assessed property in 2021 is $782,796,203.
Not all of the budget news at Tuesday's meeting was bad, though.
During the past four months, there has been an increase in oil and gas pricing, according to Slaughter. Trona production is also up and rebounding faster than expected from COVID-19 impacts even though the price is still low. The result will be a bump in valuation for fiscal year 2022-23, Slaughter said.
In addition, due to the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress, Sweetwater County is expected to receive $4.1 million sometime in the next 60 days and another $4.1 million in 2022. Slaughter said the stimulus money could be used to offset needs of human service agencies and to help as budgets are weaned over the next couple years.
INVESTMENTS
Commissioners unanimously approved a revised Sweetwater County statement of investment policy. Slaughter said he made minor changes and cleaned up the language in the policy. The Sweetwater County Attorney's Office reviewed the changes before they were brought before the commission.
Separate from the investment policy, the commission will consider investment guidelines for a future meeting. Slaughter provided an example for consideration. He said it was just an idea, though, not a recommendation.
The guidelines he provided for an example state:
For the period beginning with the adoption of the statement of investment policy, Sweetwater County reserves shall be invested in the following manner: not more than 20% -- terms of less than 10 years; not more than 30% -- terms of two to five years; balance of investment portfolio -- terms of one to two years; and operating capital -- terms of less than one year.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Mark Harris of Harris Law Firm in Evanston was retained as the county's tax appeal hearing officer.
—The commission proclaimed the week of May 9-15 as National Economic Development Week.
— Kilgore Companies, doing business as Lewis & Lewis Inc., was awarded the bid for the 2021 asphalt overlay project on Aspen Mountain Road for $1,129.651.22.
— The Sweetwater County Justice Center sewer grinder pump project was awarded to Jackman Construction in the amount of $119,700.
— Following an executive session, the commission announced that it would be awarding this year's board scholarships of $1,000 each to Kelsi Angelovic of Green River and Abby Hautala and Isabella Spicer of Rock Springs.
— Budget requests for fiscal year 2021-22 are listed on pages 40-42 of the meeting packet included with this story at rocketminer.com.