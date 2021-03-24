SWEETWATER COUNTY – A long-term solution for funding ambulance service is needed in Sweetwater County, but the short-term solution is that the Sweetwater County Commission will continue to pay for the ambulance subsidy while continuing to explore future options with Rock Springs and Green River. On Wednesday, commissioners decided to reverse their decision to terminate the county’s ambulance contracts with the Castle Rock Hospital District and Sweetwater Medics LLC.
On Dec. 15, 2020, the commission drafted letters that gave notice that the contracts would end, effective March 31, 2021. In a statement to the public, they cited the ongoing economic downturn, financial strains, and the commission’s statutory budget obligations for their reasons to cease the current funding practice.
Since then, representatives from the county, cities, and ambulance companies have worked to determine a more sustainable model to continue the service that all parties have called vital. Following a request for the cities to contribute to the annual subsidy, on March 16 the Rock Springs City Council directed Mayor Kaumo to draft a letter asking the commission to continue funding through the end of the current fiscal year, which concludes June 30. Kaumo said this would give the city more time to explore options and make an informed decision.
During the special meeting on March 24, Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling said he’d met with Green River Mayor Pete Rust and City Administrator Reed Clevenger, who expressed similar requests.
Following an executive session, commissioners voted 4-0 to withdraw the letters and keep paying the subsidy through the current fiscal year.
“Specifically to Mayor Kaumo's letter, the action that we're going to take here are exactly what you've asked for," Commissioner Jeff Smith said. "So we would expect, anticipate, hope that you will, again, hold up your side of the request and join with us in trying to find a funding solution.”
Commissioner Roy Lloyd clarified that ambulance service in Sweetwater County will continue beyond July 1, and that they will use this extra time to negotiate contracts and build toward a long-term solution.
Commissioners repeatedly expressed their thanks to the frontline workers for their dedication and sacrifice.
“It’s been a heck of a year -- pandemic and everything else. And we know many of our communities would not have made it through without the support of first responders, whether that’s volunteer work, whether that’s ambulance, whether fire, whether police and law enforcement, all of them working together to pick up what needs to be done,” Wendling said.
“I’m very proud as a resident of Sweetwater County for what we have in our first responders across the board and want that type of service for our county’s people to continue.
Commissioners Lloyd, Smith, Mary Thoman and Wendling voted for the motion. Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld attended the special session but left before the vote to attend another meeting.