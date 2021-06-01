GREEN RIVER — During their first meeting in June, Sweetwater County commissioners provided additional guidance on investing county funds.
At the beginning of May, the commission had approved revisions to the county’s investment policy and set a $25 million minimum on county reserves. On Tuesday, commissioners returned to the topic of investments and approved guidelines including percents of county funds and how long each percentage might be invested.
Guidelines approved by a unanimous vote of the commission include:
— Up to 25% of the reserve funds may be placed in an investment with a maximum 10-year maturity.
— Up to 35% of reserve funds may be placed in an investment with a two- to five-year maturity date.
— The balance of the investment portfolio can be invested with terms of one to two years.
— Funds needed for operating capital may only be invested with terms of less than one year so that the money is more readily available.
The investment parameters will be in effect until March of 2022.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Kandi Pendleton was approved to replace Richard Mathey on the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees.
— Commissioners heard an update on events scheduled at the Sweetwater Events Complex during the summer of 2021. Sweetwater Speedway kicked off its season during Memorial Day weekend with a record 171 cars. A barrel racing event was also hosted and brought in 125 campers.
The largest 2021 summer event outside of the fair will be the 60th annual Escapade RV Rally at the end of July. It is expected to have a $3 million impact on the area's economy.
— The commission approved a seasonal position in the Road and Bridges Department.
— Public Works Director Gene Legerski said residents in the Clearview Acres Subdivision have been called and requested that the county help with street maintenance until a plan is made to improve roads there. Previously, the county had decided not to provide maintenance assistance because the streets were of unacceptable construction.
The commission decided that a request should come from the Clearview Improvement and Service District and suggested representatives come to a future commission meeting to provide information about street improvement plans.