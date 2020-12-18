GREEN RIVER — After the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center reported that the facility was recently burglarized and residents' Christmas presents were ransacked, the community came together to bring back Christmas.
On Friday, the Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa Facebook page posted an update to confirm that a burglary had occurred.
"Our residents’ Christmas presents were ransacked," the post said. "As you can only imagine - this is devastating to the staff and residents here at Mission."
The post explained that the presents that were destroyed were those given by the community as part of the Angel Tree project, and that there were very few presents still available for the residents.
"We are reaching out to our wonderful community one more time to ask for assistance in monetary donations; we have a crew doing the shopping and wrapping. This is a particular trying time for all of us at Mission and we appreciate your continued support and prayers. God Bless you all, and Merry Christmas," the Facebook post said.
The post also explained that the burglary is under investigation with the Green River Police Department and very few details could be released.
Within two hours of the original post, which was shared over 100 times, the Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa Facebook page posted another update.
The new post began with an amazed "Wow!" and an expression of gratitude for being a part of this community.
"At this point we have enough money to cover our residents’ Christmas," the post said.
"The outpouring of love and support that we have received has been completely overwhelming!" Castle Rock said.
Those who would still like to donate to Mission at Castle Rock are encouraged to do so. The post explained that the center is a nonprofit organization and would still appreciate financial support during these trying times.
Castle Rock concluded: "Thank you to everyone, for your kindness, donations, prayers, and love!"