ROCK SPRINGS – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Mountain Construction Company will be milling U.S. 191 north of Rock Springs beginning Monday, Aug 2. The following week crews will begin paving. During the operations, traffic will be carried through the work area at reduced speeds on single lane following a pilot car, according to a press release.
Commuters are advised to expect delays up to 15 minutes, so those commuting on this highway are advised to plan accordingly. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop. The milling and paving operations could last up to several weeks.
The project completion date is set for Oct. 31, 2021.
WYDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info.