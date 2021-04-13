ROCK SPRINGS — Construction work along Interstate 80 near Green River and Rock Springs will affect traffic in the days ahead with lane and speed reductions as well as width restrictions.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Coldwater Group Inc. will be working on the bridge on Wyoming Highway 374 over I-80 at the La Barge interchange. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal system, and there is a width restriction of 12 feet at the location.
Work is also taking place at milepost 97 near Rock Springs. The work will take place in the eastbound lane and a width restriction of 15 ft. 6 inches is in place for trucks. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and speeds will be reduced through the work zone.
WYDOT is asking motorists to plan accordingly, leave early and allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
For more information on highway load restrictions, visit: http://www.wyoroad.info/Highway/Restrictions.html.