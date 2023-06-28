SCSO

SWEETWATER COUNTY – For the 14th consecutive year, deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office, in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Sex Offender Enforcement Task Force, conducted a concentrated sweep of compliance checks of registered sex offenders living in Sweetwater County in an annual campaign known as Operation Jessica. 

Earlier this month, small teams of deputies and federal agents spread out across the county, including in many of the outlying communities such as Granger, Point of Rocks, Wamsutter, and Bairoil, in an attempt to check-in with all of the 105 known registered sex offenders currently living in Sweetwater County. 

