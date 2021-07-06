ROCK SPRINGS — Due to dry conditions and fire danger, Sweetwater County Commissioners approved a resolution at their July 6 meeting to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions in the county. They also heard a report about holiday weekend fire activity.
The restrictions will take effect Friday, July 9 and prohibit open burning as well as fireworks in all unimproved areas of the county. Despite the dry conditions, though, Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian reported a "fairly quiet" Fourth of July weekend as far as fire activity.
Restrictions are necessary to help prevent ignitions — especially wildland fires — in the county, Bournazian told commissioners. Officials don't like to restrict how the public recreates and uses the outdoors, but drought and current fuel conditions make it necessary, he said. Recent meetings with federal, state and local partners made it evident that the parameters have been reached that agencies collectively believe warrant entering into Stage 1 fire restrictions.
The Bureau of Land Management is expected to announce Stage 1 restrictions soon for public land in the High Desert District area. Uinta County implemented them starting June 30, and restrictions in the Ashley National Forest went into effect earlier in June. Fire wardens in surrounding counties are also recommending restrictions, including Carbon, Sublette and Teton counties.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, fireworks and outdoor fires are prohibited in unimproved areas of Sweetwater County. Campfires are only allowed at residences or campsites within a fire ring centered within a minimum of 15 feet cleared radius of burnable materials. Other activities allowed in the same minimum radius include the use of portable stoves and lanterns as well as acetylene cutting torches, electric arc welders, or metal grinders. Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are also permitted.
HOLIDAY WEEKEND FIRES
The Rock Springs Area Joint Fire Command Task Force reported six fireworks-related fires on July 4. The fires burned on private lands in areas north of Rock Springs, near Highway 191 north, and on Purple Sage Road. No homes or other structures were threatened, according to a press release. All of the reported fires were small, and firefighters were able to get control of them quickly with no problems.
Bournazian told commissioners that there have been more than 20 fires during the holiday weekend in previous years. He attributed the reduction in fire activity in and near Rock Springs to the long holiday weekend. When the Fourth of July lands during the week, people don't have as much opportunity to leave town and recreate, bringing fireworks with them.
Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Chief Scott Kitchner said in a press release that the lack of holiday weekend fires also showed that the public took high fire danger warnings to heart. He expressed appreciation to the public as well as local responding agencies that shared resources to keep the community safe.
Fireworks-related calls don't take into account all the other emergencies that agencies deal with over the holiday weekend, Kitchner said.
"When you add in vehicle accidents, medical calls, and other calls for service it can make for a busy holiday weekend on our resources," he said.
The Joint Fire Command Task Force is comprised of fire units from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, the Bureau of Land Management, Rock Springs Fire Department and the Sweetwater County Fire Department. The task force utilizes a joint unified command comprised of leaders from the various agencies. The task force was formed 4 years ago as an effort to share resources to help mitigate the overwhelming amounts of emergency calls that happen on the evening of the 4th of July.