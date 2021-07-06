Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS: Low relative humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures, and gusty west to northwest wind will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Thursday. The wind switches to the northwest Friday with sustained speeds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 10 to 14 percent each afternoon and early evening. Overnight humidity will recover to 35 to 45 percent for many locations. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s Thursday, and 83 to 89 Friday. Thursday night lows will be in the 50s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible warnings. &&