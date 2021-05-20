SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Public Works Department will begin work on Aspen Mountain Road, also known as County Road 27, near the Arrowhead Springs subdivision south of Rock Springs on Monday, May 24.
A press release said construction work will extend from the intersection of State Highway 430 and Aspen Mountain Road near Simplot to 1 mile south of the intersection of Aspen Mountain Road and Koleman Ranch Road near the Arrowhead Springs subdivision.
Drivers can expect to see traffic on Aspen Mountain Road restricted to a single lane to accommodate milling and paving operations. The project is scheduled to last approximately three weeks depending on the weather.