ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Public Health announced that it has opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults.
Appointments are available for anyone ages 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and older for the Moderna and Janssen vaccines.
With businesses opening and travel season coming, Public Health wants to make sure people are prepared and protected from COVID-19, according to a press release.
Vaccine appointments can be scheduled now with the following agencies:
— Sweetwater County Public Health, online at www.wyoapptportal.org.
— Castle Rock Medical Center, 307872-4590, option 1
— K-Pack Pharmacy, 307-875-6722
— Rock Springs Community Health Center, 307-212-5116
— Walmart Pharmacy, www.walmart.com/covid