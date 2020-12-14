ROCK SPRINGS – What does it look like when 35 students are crammed in a classroom with one teacher? Children wedged into tight spaces, limited mobility, restrictions on one-on-one instruction, and potential health and safety risks are noteworthy in a photo Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is sharing as it seeks to illustrate the impact of projected budget cuts.
The striking image is included in a letter the district voted to send to state lawmakers along with their endorsement of a 1-penny sales tax dedicated to funding K-12 education. In other cost-saving moves at Monday’s meeting, the school board passed three different early resignation or retirement incentives.
Closing elementary schools and increasing the number of students in a classroom were options raised by the Cost Savings Task Force in light of discussions that state funding cuts could range from $8.14 million to $24.42 million
The current student-to-teacher ratio is 16:1 in kindergarten through fifth grade and 21:1 in sixth through 12th grade. An option included in the task force report is to change the numbers to 15:1 for K-3 and 25:1 in the rest of the grades, though trustees previously said Wyoming lawmakers have indicated comfort with more lopsided ratios.
The Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration asked the district to explain what education would like with budget cuts. At the last school board meeting on Dec. 2, the board decided to rework its response to make their explanations more personal. The photo is part of the revised response that the trustees are sending to lawmakers and hopes that the community pays attention to as well. Read the full letter at www.sweetwater1.org or rocketminer.com.
After noting budget cuts dating back to the 2015-15 school year, the letter explains the severe steps it thinks it would be required to deal with expected cuts. For example, it looked at the savings that would come from closing elementary schools and eliminating certified and classified positions in Rock Springs.
“A 10% reduction to the Sweetwater No. 1 block grant results in a loss of $8.14 million. If school No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 in the example above were closed, this would result in a budget savings totaling $7,473,998. This does not even meet the minimum 10% cut asked for districts to consider,” the letter said.
The district warns that by increasing class sizes to cut costs, they are putting their most vulnerable students at an even bigger risk of not making it to graduation.
“Children suffer, despite educators’ best efforts, when class sizes experience increases,” the letter states.
Sweetwater No. 1 officials said lawmakers and the public need to realize the monumental scope of the proposed cuts.
“With further cuts of the magnitude described in the legislative letter, job losses and changes to the instructional programming for students seem to be among the few options left to consider,” the letter states.
The reductions could threaten the “quality of education” in Sweetwater County and force schools to sacrifice music, art, physical education, and library, which can provide important motivation and engagement for students to stay in school and graduate. It could also harm students’ mental health if social work and counseling positions are left underfunded.
Additional cost-saving tactics include pay-to-play for athletics and activities and early retirement incentives, which the latter was approved by the board on Monday. Nevertheless, even with school closures, participation fees, and limited increases to class size, the school district still comes up short compared to what legislators are seeking.
“A 10% cut would force the districts of Wyoming to make significant changes to how we offer education. Say not of a 20% cut, which would devastate public education, and a 30% cut that would make the system non-functional,” the letter said.
Noting repeated warnings of Wyoming leaders that the state cannot cut its way out of “this critical juncture for K-12 education,” the board voiced its support of a sales tax to support state public education. The letter was signed by Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco, Vice Chairwoman Stephanie Thompson, Treasurer Mathew Jackman, Clerk Max Mickelson and Trustees Andrea Summers, George Reedy and John Bettolo.
Also on Monday, in the first regularly scheduled meeting since the election, the board decided to keep the same officers. Bettolo suggested they “keep the same batting order,” and the motion passed unanimously.