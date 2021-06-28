ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin tearing down the Gookin bridge over Interstate 80 near Rock Springs on Monday night, June 28. During nighttime work, travel will be diverted in the area.
WYDOT and contract crews from Reiman & High Country Construction will be demolishing the existing bridge over I-80 at the new interchange and connector to Blairtown Road in Rock Springs near the water reclamation facility.
Crews will be removing the bridge beginning Monday during the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During the nighttime work, traffic will be diverted onto a gravel detour around the bridge with a reduction in speed to 30 mph. The work is expected to take approximately 4 nights and be completed on the morning of July 2. Travelers using I-80 during overnight hours are reminded to expect delays and plan accordingly.
WYDOT is partnering with the city of Rock Springs as well as Sweetwater County to complete the project. The completion date is scheduled for June 30, 2023.
The scope of the project includes replacing an existing bridge over the interstate to provide a higher vertical clearance, constructing eastbound and westbound ramps with continuous acceleration/deceleration lanes to Dewar Drive and building a new overpass structure over the Union Pacific Railroad for access to the industrial park.
WYDOT received a $14 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to construct a new interchange and reconstruct and expand Interchange Road from Foothill Blvd. south to Blairtown Road. The $14 million grant WYDOT received is part of the $1.5 billion INFRA grant program, which is part of the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act. Although WYDOT will receive $14 million, the total cost of the project is just under $30 million.
WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.