Lifelong conservative Republican and death row exonoree Ron Keine will share his story during a virtual event hosted by several groups concerned about the death penalty.
Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, along with the Wyoming Campaign to End the Death Penalty, ACLU of Wyoming, and Witness to Innocence, will host an online event featuring Keine at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12.
Keine was arrested in New Mexico in 1974, tried for kidnapping and murder, and sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit. Nine days before he was supposed to go to the gas chamber, the real murderer, a law enforcement officer, walked into a church and confessed.
“I, like most of the death row survivors, was not saved by the ‘system,’” Keine said. “A newspaper, a hotel maid, a minister, and a murderer who found God are what saved me from the gas chamber.”
Ron Keine’s case is not unique, according to a press release issued by groups hosting the event. At last count, 172 people have been freed from death row in the U.S. due to wrongful convictions, and only a small number of them have had DNA evidence to help free them.
Those interested can register to view the event and ask questions at this link: http://ccatdp.org/wy-jan-event.
For more information, contact Jon Crane at 203-982-4575 or email joncrane@criticalpr.com.
Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty is a nationwide group of conservatives questioning whether capital punishment is consistent with conservative principles and values due to the system’s inefficiency, inequity, and inaccuracy. Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty is a project of Equal Justice USA, a national, non-partisan, grassroots organization working transform the justice system by promoting responses to violence that break cycles of trauma. To learn more, go to www.conservativesconcerned.org.