SWEETWATER COUNTY — You wake up tired one morning with a dry, scratchy throat and a runny nose.
Under normal conditions, you would chalk it up to a mild cold or allergies and head off to work. Obviously, these aren't normal times. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we view even the sniffles.
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 have experienced a wide range of symptoms that range from mild ones, occasionally including a runny nose, to severe illness. Figuring out when or if to get tested for COVID-19 can be tricky.
Trista Cross with Sweetwater County Community Nursing said her organization follows guidelines recommend by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When people ask those in Community Nursing for advice, they are referred to information provided by the CDC and Wyoming Department of Health.
This story includes some of that information as well as a graph detailing COVID-19 testing sites available in Sweetwater County.
WHEN TO TEST
The CDC recommends that people get tested for COVID-19 under the following conditions:
— Those who have symptoms of COVID-19. These may appear anytime from 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. A wide variety of symptoms have been reported by those with the coronavirus including cough, runny nose, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, fever, sore throat, loss of taste and/or smell, chills, shortness of breath, diarrhea and nausea.
The CDC website, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov, has an interactive clinical assessment tool to help people make decisions about when to get tested or seek medical care. It suggests both for a person in Wyoming older than 50 with at least one underlying health condition whose only symptom is a runny nose or congestion. When in doubt, it's best to call a healthcare provider.
— Those who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
— Those who have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 such as travel, attending large gatherings, or being in crowded indoor settings.
— Those who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider or health department at the local or state level.
CLOSE CONTACTS
The CDC's definition of close contact: "Someone who was within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection)."
People are still considered a close contact even if both were wearing a face covering or even respiratory personal protective equipment such as an N95 mask. In Wyoming, though, those wearing face coverings are not considered close contacts in healthcare and K-12 school settings.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the ideal timing for the first test is at five days after the initial exposure. If the initial test is negative, the department recommends testing again at day 11 or 12 of the 14-day quarantine period.
QUARANTINE
Due to the high volume of COVID-19 cases that started in the fall, people may no longer be called by a public health representative when they were in close contact with a person testing positive.
The department recommends that close contacts quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure. Quarantine means staying at home and not having contact with others except to get medical care. This includes not going to school or work and avoiding public spaces and activities as well as group gatherings. If possible, people should also separate from others in their homes by sleeping in a separate bedroom and maintaining a six foot distance.
While in quarantine, people can still spend time on their property or exercise outdoors as long as they distance themselves from others during exercise and refrain from using public facilities such as water fountains and restrooms, according to the WDH.
The CDC has now published two options for reducing the quarantine period. These options are:
— People can end quarantine after 10 days if they have monitored themselves daily and have not had any symptoms. In this instance, individuals meeting the criteria could resume their usual activities beginning on day 11 after exposure.
— People can end quarantine after seven days if they have monitored themselves daily, have not had any symptoms, and had a negative PCR test collected on day five or later. In this instance, individuals meeting the criteria could resume their usual activities beginning on day eight after exposure.
TYPES OF TESTS
PCR and antibody tests are the two most common ways to test for COVID-9.
— PCR test: Also called a molecular test, this COVID-19 test detects genetic material of the virus using a lab technique called polymerase chain reaction (PCR), according to the Mayo Clinic website. A fluid sample is collected by inserting a long nasal swab into a person's nostril and taking fluid from the back of the nose or by using a shorter nasal swab to get a sample.
In some cases, a long swab is inserted into the back of the throat, or a person may spit into a tube to produce a saliva sample. Results may be available in minutes if analyzed onsite or a few days — or longer in locations with test processing delays — if sent to an outside lab. PCR tests are very accurate when properly performed by a health care professional, but the rapid test can miss some cases, according to the Mayo Clinic.
— Antibody tests: the CDC says that antibody tests check peoples' blood by looking for antibodies, which may reveal if they had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections and can provide protection against getting that disease again (immunity). Antibodies are disease specific.
Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose a current COVID-19 infection, except in instances in which viral testing is delayed, according to the CDC. An antibody test may not show if a person has a current COVID-19 infection because it can take one to three weeks after infection for a person's body to make antibodies.
Both PCR and antibody tests are available in Sweetwater County.