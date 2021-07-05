SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Democratic Party is seeking applicants for the position of Sweetwater County Treasurer.
During their upcoming monthly meeting, Democrats will meet with candidates interested in replacing Robb Slaughter as treasurer. Slaughter has retired after 33 years in office.
“Robb Slaughter has served the people of Sweetwater County well for more than three decades — we truly thank him for his work and dedication to our communities,” said Meghan Jensen, chairperson of the county Democratic Party. “We are searching for a candidate who will serve Sweetwater County with the same level of commitment and professionalism that Robb has shown during his time in office.”
Precinct committee members will vote on nominees at the meeting at 7 p.m. on July 15 at the Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East, in Green River. The names of three nominees will then be sent to the Sweetwater County Commission on July 16. Commissioners will vote to select a nominee to fill the rest of Slaughter’s term.
Applications from those interested will be accepted through July 14. Those applying must be registered Democrats living within Sweetwater County and are asked to email a resume, cover letter, and three references to SweetwaterCounty@wyodems.org.
All monthly Democratic Party meetings are open to the public. Online access to the meeting is available by request only by emailing SweetwaterCounty@wyodems.org. Additional information about the position, application and nomination process is also available at that email address.