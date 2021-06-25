Skully the stygimoloch enjoys a meal of vegetarian dog food while on stage Tuesday. Paleontologists aren’t sure if stygimolochs are a separate species from a pachycephalosaurus, of if they they are the same species at a different stage of development. Kids were told someone in this group may grow up to settle the debate.
Razor the deinonychus was fed before he show but was still kept on a short leash, though they didn’t stop him from joining in the dancing and singing. To see a video or more photos of the Dino Encounters Show, go to rocketminer.com.
