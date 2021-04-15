Why is the district closing Washington and Overland elementary schools first?

A presentation during the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 meeting explained why the two schools were slated for closure this summer.

-- Washington has the most building needs, and renovation presents many challenges due to the structural design.

-- Head Start has been awarded a grant by a local business partner that could be put toward the cost of renovation. Head Start would relocate to Overland in 2022-23, which would allow pre-kindergarten program expansion.

-- The cost savings task force recommended closing Overland, which has lower enrollment.

-- Neighborhood kids would be kept together by moving them all into Sage Elementary School. This would also maximize Sage Elementary, which is on the same side of town and would not need to have new boundaries established.