ROCK SPRINGS – School closures in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will send Overland, Washington and Westridge students into new buildings in the coming school years, though district leaders stressed they will try to keep “school families” of teachers and kids together as much as possible.
Washington, which houses Head Start preschool, and Overland Elementary will be closed this summer with Westridge Elementary shuttered the following year as part of cost-saving measures approved by the school board on Monday. Elementary schools will change to include kindergarten through third grade with fourth graders moving to the middle schools.
Under the transition plan:
-- K-3 students who previously would have gone to Westridge will move into Stagecoach Elementary School in the 2021-22 school year.
-- K-3 students who would have attended Overland will go to Sage Elementary School in the 2021-22 school year.
-- Head Start will move into Westridge for the 2021-22 school year before moving into the newly renovated Overland building for the 2022-23 school year.
-- Fourth-grade students who would have attended the closed schools will be moved to Eastside and Pilot Butte school, making them fourth-, fifth, and sixth-grade buildings.
Sweetwater No. 1 administrators and trustees said the changes followed years of reduced education funding from the state. They noted that the recent legislative session ended with a $300 million shortfall in education funding. Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco said just because lawmakers didn’t make any new cuts, they were still hurting from past cuts.
The district formed multiple cost-savings task forces, which previously recommended closing schools. During the presentation of the transition plan, staff said they expected the district would “absorb” 24 positions through retirements but they do not need to pursue a reduction in force for certified staff under the transition plan.
They said they want to keep school staff and their students together as much as possible, but some workers may be reassigned. Existing student-to-teacher ratios will continue with a 23-1 ratio for kindergarten through third grades and 27-1 in fourth through 12th grades.
Public comments were critical of the school closure proposals. Some cited difficulties that followed the closure of Lincoln Elementary School after the 2016-17 school year. Parents, staff and trustees said their focus should be on what’s best for students.
Before the vote, Jelaco said, “No matter what the decision made tonight, there are going to be people who are happy. There are going to be people who are relieved. There are going to be people who are unhappy.”
Following unanimous votes from trustees to establish fourth- through sixth-grade schools and close Overland, Washington and Westridge schools over the next two school years, the board chairwoman said she hopes that everyone can come together.
“At this point, the decision has been made. We now need to make this work," she said. “I hope that as other decisions come down, that everyone will be onboard as trying to make this the best that we can make it.”