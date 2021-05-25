SWEETWATER COUNTY — Area residents can help save lives while supporting local emergency responders during the 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in June.
The annual event is scheduled June 8 in Rock Springs at the Bunning Freight Station and June 9 in Green River at the Recreation Center. The blood drive will run from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
Those who donate blood can vote for their favorite local emergency response organization. They will also receive a free t-shirt while supplies last and will be entered in a prize drawing. Appointments are available at vitalant.org with the sponsor code Battle21.