ROCK SPRINGS — Beginning Monday, July 12, the M Street underpass in downtown Rock Springs will be closed for painting and restoration.
The work and closures are expected to last for approximately two weeks, according to a press release. The city of Rock Springs said delays are to be expected and asked people to plan accordingly.
"Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconveniences this may cause," the city said.
Those with questions are asked to call 307-352-1540 and ask for the Engineering Department.