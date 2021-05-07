GREEN RIVER — East Teton Blvd. will be closed to traffic beginning around 8:30 a.m. Monday as part of the Monroe and East Teton Water Project.
Contractor Lewis and Lewis will close East Teton Blvd. to allow a water line to be installed across the street. A reopening time will be announced later. The water line work will cross East Teton at Monroe Ave. Motorists will be detoured onto Logan Street on the north and Bridger Drive on the south.
Access to Stratton Meyers Park will only be from Bridger Drive. Veteran’s Park can be accessed via Monroe Ave., but the road will not be open to through traffic.
The Municipal Horse Corrals and water salesman can be accessed via Astle Avenue, but through traffic on East Teton will not be possible.
City officials urge motorists to watch for road signs and plan ahead.