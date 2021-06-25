ROCK SPRINGS — Due to construction on the Baxter Interchange of Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs scheduled from June 28 to July 2, drivers can expect ramp closures and delays.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc. will be setting girders on the bridge at the Baxter Interchange during that time. Due to the work, the Baxter crossroad will be closed intermittently between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day to give crews the space and safety they need to do the work. Travelers using this interchange are reminded to expect delays and plan accordingly.
The westbound off-ramp will also be closed during that time while crews conduct concrete paving on the project. Traffic traveling westbound to the airport or Middle Baxter Road will have to detour on exit 122 or travel to Rock Springs and circle back.
The project encompasses work on roughly 13 miles of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 107 on the east side of Rock Springs. Work will include grading, milling existing asphalt, concrete paving and bridge replacement and rehabilitation.
The completion date for this project is set for Nov. 30, 2021.
WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit http://www.wyoroad.info.