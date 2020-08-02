SWEETWATER COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a fire weather watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
Low humidity, hot temperatures and gusty winds will create conditions favorable for rapid spread of any existing or new wildfires.
The fire weather watch will be in effect from 2 P.M. on Monday until 8 P.M. on Tuesday and is expected to affect Sweetwater County, Unita County and southern Lincoln county.
A west wind will blow 10 to 15 miles per hour with frequent guests up to 25 miles per hour. Also, a few showers on Monday could produce localized gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour. Temperature highs are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s.