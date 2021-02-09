GREEN RIVER — Firefighters rescued a rottweiler from the river on Tuesday.
The Green River Fire Department responded to a call Feb. 9 regarding a dog that was unable to get out of the water in the area on the river known as Electrocutioner Falls. The incident was reported by operators at the power plant intake facility, and five firefighters responded to help with the rescue.
Upon arrival, they observed that the dog was tired and did not have much longer before she would have been overcome by exhaustion and hypothermia, according to a press release. The GRFD crew was able to safely get the dog out of the water. Lieutenant Brandon Brady crawled out to the rottweiler and pulled her from the water. Brady was then pulled to shore by other firefighters, and the dog was transported to a vet by Green River Animal Control.
Other local agencies involved with the call were: Castle Rock Ambulance, Green River Police Department, Green River Animal Control.