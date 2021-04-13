GREEN RIVER — Following jury selection on Monday, the involuntary manslaughter trial of a Rock Spring man continued Tuesday, April 13, with opening statements, followed by testimony from law enforcement.
Jason Lee Fletcher, 46, is on trial in the shooting death of his wife Lena Lynn Fletcher on June 29, 2020, at their home in Clearview Acres.
In opening arguments, the prosecution said that Jason Fletcher's story kept changing after the shooting, but the defense claimed contradictory statements could have been a result of fuzzy memories due to the traumatic situation as well as his intoxication.
Although Jason Fletcher claims that his wife accidentally shot herself, the evidence tells "a different story" -- that she could not have done it, according to the prosecution.
One reason the prosecution claims Lena Fletcher could not have pulled the trigger was because of her size. Reenactments by law enforcement showed that her finger could not have reached the trigger in the position that the gun must have been in when she was shot, according to the prosecution. The state said it will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Jason Fletcher pointed a gun in the direction of Lena Fletcher, and it went off. As a result of his conduct, she died, the prosecution said.
Details in the case that are not disputed include the facts that both Jason Fletcher and his wife Lena Fletcher were intoxicated at the time of the shooting, and that he was the one who loaded the revolver used. Jason Fletcher was the only known eyewitness, although the couple's daughter was in the trailer at the time.
The defense claimed in opening statements that Lena Fletcher likely tripped and the gun discharged as she staggered into a hallway. It is not unreasonable to consider that she stumbled with a cocked gun and tried to catch it, the defense said.
Evidence and information to be considered during the trial will include the state of mind of Lena Fletcher before the shooting and Jason Fletcher after the shooting, the bullet trajectory, and bloodstains and splatter.
The trial is scheduled to last a total of five days.