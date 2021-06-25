CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Daughters of the American Revolution put a spotlight on the historic preservation efforts of the High Desert Chapter of Sweetwater County. During the 106th state conference in Cheyenne on June 5-6, 2021, the chapter received a national award for Excellence in Historic Preservation for its “Forgotten Heroes Project.”
The two-year project involved not only the DAR but the Archie Hay American Legion Post 24, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary, Rock Springs Historical Museum, Veterans Services Office, Sunroc Construction, and the families of the veterans. Fifty VA gravestones were placed with more still in process. A book about the project as well as the biographies of these veterans was given to the participants as well as the DAR Library in Washington, D.C.
Librarian General Cyndy Sweeny came from Washington, D.C., to be the guest speaker at the state conference. She was presented with two other publications of the High Desert Chapter including “Patriot Ancestors of the High Desert and Pilot Butte Chapters of Sweetwater County, Wyoming,” which had 50 biographies of patriots who served in the Revolutionary War. The other publication was a biography of Anna Maria Swanson, the only Wyoming resident who served as a “Hello Girl” during World War I. An immigrant from Sweden, Swanson lived in Douglas before serving with the U.S. Army Signal Corps in 1918-1919.
The DAR is a service organization open to women over the age of 18 who can prove a lineal connections to a patriot in the Revolutionary War. The goals of the DAR are historic preservation, patriotism, and education.
The next meeting of the High Desert Chapter will be from 4-6 p.m. July 15 in Rock Springs. Organizers said anyone interested is invited to come. People can contact 307-389-8480 for more information.