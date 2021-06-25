Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM MDT... At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles east of Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, or 19 miles south of Farson, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Sweetwater County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. &&