GREEN RIVER — Former Fire Chief Michael Nomis was sentenced to prison Thursday afternoon for embezzling funds from the Green River Fire Department Foundation between Feb. 4 and Dec. 23, 2019.
Sweetwater County District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson sentenced Nomis to three to seven years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary or other correctional facility for felony theft. He also received a one year sentence in the Sweetwater County Detention Center for wrongful appropriation of public property to be served concurrently with his sentence for felony theft. He was given two days credit for time served.
Nomis was also ordered to pay restitution of the more than $59,000 he took from the fund in addition to court costs. He pleaded guilty to both charges at a change of plea hearing in September.
Stephanie Nomis, his wife, pleaded guilty in October for felony theft from the same fund. Her sentencing is pending.