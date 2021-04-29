KEMMERER – Fossil Butte National Monument’s visitor center will be open daily 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Sunday, May 2. Visitor center hours will be further extended from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting
Friday, May 28, and continuing through Labor Day weekend.
Extended hours and days will allow more visitors to see exhibits during the busy season, according to a press release. The park receives approximately 20,000 visitors each year, 65% of which visit between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Fossil Butte beautifully preserved 52 million-year-old fossils from the Eocene Epoch, and the visitor center displays more than 400 of these fossils, the release said. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/fobu, call 307-877-4455, or follow #FossilButteNPS on social media.