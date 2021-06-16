ROCK SPRINGS -- The Memorial Hospital Foundation announced that the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Golf Classic will return Aug. 14 at the Rolling Green Country Club. The four-person scramble tournament with a “Coming Back Swinging” theme raises money for Sweetwater Memorial.
Last year, the foundation board decided not to host the annual golf tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This pandemic has been a challenge for everyone. Memorial Hospital is our community leader in promoting good health and safety for our residents. As this crisis subsides, we are excited to be a leader in bringing back a sense of normalcy to our community,” Foundation President Matt Jackman said.
Resuming the MHSC Golf Classic is important to the board as all proceeds are dedicated to the hospital and are used to purchase equipment and support the needs of the community.
“Our last tournament raised over $23,000 which was directly invested back into the hospital to purchase equipment,” said Tiffany Marshall, executive director of the foundation.
In 2019, the foundation invested $145,400 into the hospital purchasing equipment for the urology, same day surgery, laboratory, medical floors, and nutrition services departments. Marshall explained that those purchases were made with the Greatest Needs Fund, which is where the proceeds from the golf tournaments have been designated to by the Foundation Board.
“Now that most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, we are looking forward to welcoming our great supporters back to the golf tournament for a great day of fun, friends, and fundraising,” MHSC Trustee President Taylor Jones said.
The foundation is partnering with Western Wyoming Beverages, Square State Brewery, and Teton Distributors to provide an optional beer tasting activity throughout the course for the golfers. Following tournament play, lunch will be provided by Searle Brothers Construction.
The MHSC Golf Classic has numerous sponsorship opportunities that include participation and also includes individual scramble team participation. To become a sponsor or register a team, visit
www.mhscfoundation.com/mhsc-golf-classic.html or contact Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com.