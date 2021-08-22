Climb Wyoming logo

ROCK SPRINGS -- Climb Wyoming will begin a free certified nursing assistant (CNA) training program soon for low-income single mothers in the Sweetwater County area.

Participants will get ready to become health care heroes while receiving meaningful support in all areas of life as they start careers in the growing medical profession, according to a press release.

For more details, attend the information meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the White Mountain Library at 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs. Organizers said childcare is not provided, so plan accordingly.

Interested mothers can also call Climb Wyoming at 307-382-0771, leave a message at https://m.facebook.com/climbwyoming or visit climbready.org.

ABOUT CLIMB WYOMING

Celebrating 35 years, Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is to help low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Program graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services.

