ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Nutrition Services will offer free meals during summer break for children 18 and younger. Enrollment in the school district is not required.
Meals will be handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Rock Springs High School at 1375 James Drive. Weekend meals will be distributed on Thursday.
Parents may park in the parking lot located on the east side of RSHS on the corner of Cottonwood Drive and James Drive and then pick up meals from the three-stall garage door area.
For more information, contact Angela Erramouspe at 307-352-3400 extension 1249 or Evonna Marchetti at 307-352-3400 extension 4583.
The school district said is not responsible for food once it leaves the premises, so be sure to refrigerate or freeze items as necessary.