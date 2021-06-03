ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is offering a variety of free small business training webinars in June.
The next webinar, titled "If Your Business Is Not Making Money, This Is What You Are Missing," will run from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
Tom Shay will provide tools to help small businesses make more money, according to a press release. He is a fourth-generation small business owner. His experience is that of an independent retailer, wholesaler, and manufacturer. Shay’s areas of expertise include financial understanding, business strategy, marketing skills, staff education and sales, according to the SBDC.
“Let's broaden the horizon of how we determine what we are going to sell and how we are going to price it," Shay said of the webinar.
"Let's consider that much of what the customer spends is discretionary income and that requires looking at who we sell to, what we sell, and how we sell it, in a different light. Buying is no longer just item, quantity and multiplying the cost by some factor.”
Find out more at www.wyomingsbdc.org/training.