CHEYENNE — Governor Gordon has announced his membership selections for the Baggs Mule Deer Migration Corridor Local Area Working Group.
The working group’s focus will be to make recommendations about additional opportunities for conservation within the Baggs Migration Corridor, as well as examine the impacts of all restrictions on development and use of lands encompassed in the designated corridor.
Members selected for the Baggs Working Group are:
-- Local government: Carbon County Commissioner John Espy
-- Agriculture: Meghan Lally and John Hansen
-- Oil and Gas: Clay Evans
-- Mining: Oscar Paulson
-- Conservation/Wildlife/Sportsmen: Fred Linzey and Chris Herold
-- Motorized recreation: Justin Carrico
The Baggs Working Group is pursuant to Migration Corridor Executive Order 2020-1. The order supports conservation of mule deer and pronghorn, protects landowner rights and accommodates multiple-use opportunities. The executive order designated three mule deer migration corridors, and the Baggs Working Group is the second working group to convene as required under the order.
The group expects to meet at least three times during the coming weeks, with a kickoff meeting in person, and a public option to attend virtually, in Baggs on June 17.
“The Baggs Working Group includes a wide range of perspectives from Wyomingites with a deep connection to the Baggs Mule Deer Migration Corridor area,” Governor Gordon said. “Their efforts follow in the footsteps of the recently completed Platte Valley Working Group, and I look forward to receiving their recommendations that will be tailored to the Baggs Migration Corridor.”
The broad process that led to the executive order began with the establishment of the Migration Corridor Advisory Group in May of 2019. The group included representatives from the oil and gas, mining, and agriculture sectors, as well as conservation, recreation and sportsmen groups and a county commissioner. The Baggs Local Area Working Group comprises similar representative sectors.
The full text of the executive order can be found on the governor’s website. Additional information about the June 17 kickoff meeting, including in-person and virtual details plus the subsequent meeting schedule, can be found on the Baggs Working Group website at https://sites.google.com/view/wywildlifemigrationadvisorygrp/baggs-local-area-working-group.