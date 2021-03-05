GREEN RIVER — During the March 2 meeting, the Green River City Council approved a $6,000 grant to purchase Buddy, a black Labrador Retriever canine, that will become the Green River Police Department’s therapy canine. Buddy will be the first therapy police canine in the state of Wyoming.
The city received the grant from the Children’s Trust Fund, according to a press release. Police Chief Tom Jarvie said several donations, including a $1,250 donation made by nine-year-old Jason Barrera, have also been received by the police department to help supplement the program.
"The community has really latched onto this program and the department is grateful for the support," Chief Jarvie said.
"Very exciting project, a resource we do not have," commented Green River Mayor Pete Rust.
Buddy is being trained in Cody, Wyoming, by a breeder and trainer of Duty Dogs. GRPD Juvenile Detective Martha Holzgrafe will be the handler of the canine. Holzgrafe says Buddy was born on November 13th, 2020, and is currently going through training. She said the department can expect to have Buddy sometime in June, and added, "it’s important that the dog is well trained and socialized."