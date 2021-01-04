GREEN RIVER — Two new members and one incumbent will be sworn in for the first Green River City Council meeting of 2021.
Sherry Bushman, George Jost and Robert Berg will take the oath of office prior to Tuesday's meeting. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the regular council meeting starting at 7 p.m. Both the meeting and the swearing in will be available on Channel 23 and the city of Green River YouTube channel. The regular council meeting will be a Zoom-only meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bushman was elected in Ward One, Jost in Ward Two, and Berg was reelected in Ward Three. They will be sworn in by City Judge Jason Petri.