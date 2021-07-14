GREEN RIVER — The Green River Volunteer Fire Department had a busy day on July 12, responding to two different fires, one in Green River and one in Jamestown.
At 11:24 p.m., the Department was dispatched to the Johnson Street area in Jamestown. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said two sheds and a green house were on fire when they arrived. Erdmann said the firefighters were able to contain the fire to those three structures. Cause is under investigation and there were no injuries.
At 12:30 p.m., the department extinguished a grass fire on Monroe that was located behind the Living Hope Church. Erdmann said the fire was contained to a small area. No structures were threatened or damaged. Erdmann said both fires compromised power lines and that Rocky Mountain Power was called to both scenes.
Erdmann expressed his appreciation for the support the department received from the Green River Police, Castle Rock Ambulance and the Sheriff’s office.