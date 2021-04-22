EAST LANSING, Mich. -- This Green River standout economics student may be attending Michigan State University, but he’s also helping his home state discern vaccine hesitancy among Wyoming residents.
Gregory Marchal was named MSU’s 17th Truman Scholar. Marchal is also a research assistant on University of Wyoming agricultural economist Mariah Ehmke’s team studying vaccine hesitancy.
Her group in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources is analyzing the links among behavioral economic measures such as a propensity to cooperate, risk preferences and fairness expectations and parents’ intention to vaccinate or the vaccination of their child, she said.
Ehmke said Marchal has been interested in vaccine hesitancy since he debated it at Green River High School. Last summer as an intern at the Council of Economic Advisers he expressed an interest in getting involved in the research.
“I had too much data and not enough time, so I interviewed him, and he begin analyzing the data on parents’ risk aversion and immunization hesitancy,” said Ehmke, an associate professor in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.
A brother, Alexander Marchal, had been Ehmke’s research assistant while an undergraduate at UW. He is now pursuing a Ph.D. at Purdue, and he and Ehmke are also continuing research together.
“Gregory has a ravenous appetite for knowledge and will go above and beyond to meet work expectations,” said Ehmke.
“Both he and Alex have worked 12-hour days in Hazmat suits in labs in the Green River mines,” she said. “Asking them to spend a little extra time running an econometric model seems to be a small ask compared to the work they did there. Gregory brings energy and enthusiasm to his work. He is also emotionally intelligent, humble and bright.”
Gregory Marchal used the project in his econometrics class at MSU and as his senior thesis. He has received a fellowship from MSU to continue working with Ehmke. She said she hopes to expand the work to encompass COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
SCHOLASTIC HONORS
Gregory Marchal, a graduate of Green River High School, is attending MSU as a STARR scholar. He is an Honors College junior majoring in economics with a minor in social science quantitative data analytics in the College of Social Science and mathematics from the College of Natural Sciences. Gregory Marchal said he also has a passion for creating equitable monetary policy and will be interning at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors this summer. His ultimate goal is to work with the Federal Reserve so he can influence monetary policy to reduce racial inequality in the United States.
STARR Charitable Foundation Scholarships provide a full-ride scholarship opportunity to high school seniors in Wyoming and in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to attend UW or Michigan State University. Gregory’s twin brother, Patrick Marchal, is also a STARR scholar at MSU.
Prior to working with Ehmke, Gregory Marchal was a research assistant to Lisa Cook, professor of economics in the College of Social Science and international relations in James Madison College at MSU, on projects that focused on demographic trends in tech companies as well as monetary policy.
As a Truman Scholar, he is one of 62 students from 51 U.S. colleges and universities selected as scholars.
“I would like to thank my mentors, Dr. Lisa Cook, Dr. Antonio Doblas-Madrid and Dr. Kristin Janka, as well as the Starr Scholarship and its sponsors, Dr. Doug Estry and Dr. Korine Wawrzynski, for helping me achieve this honor. I am also incredibly thankful for my wonderful parents and brothers who have supported me every step of the way. With the support of the Truman Foundation, I cannot wait to promote equitable monetary policy in my future career,” Gregory Marchal said.
His faculty mentors are Cook and Antonio Doblas-Madrid, associate professor of economics in the College of Social Science.
“When students think of making people’s lives better, they rarely think of monetary policy as a tool to achieve this," said Cook. "However, after I introduced Greg to it, he thought about it, studied it, mastered it for the Federal Reserve’s College Fed Challenge and ultimately appreciated how powerful monetary and regulatory policy can be. He is a superlative student and a creative, empathetic and extraordinary leader. I am ecstatic that he is putting his training in economics to use in such a meaningful way. I am honored and proud to welcome him to the community of Truman Scholars!”
“I am delighted that Greg Marchal has been awarded the Truman Scholarship," said Doblas-Madrid. "Greg excels among the excellent. He is sharp, thorough and so articulate he makes communication look easy. Outside of class, he is a go-getter, a team builder and a team player. Two highlights: His key role in MSU winning the 7th district and reaching national finals of the Fed Challenge and his research on vaccine hesitancy, which sheds light on one of the issues of our time.”
“From my first interaction with Greg, he stood out as the definition of a dynamic and engaged scholar, always looking to challenge himself and those around him,” said Doug Estry, co-director emeritus for the STARR Charitable Foundation Scholarship. “He has continuously sought out and participated in new opportunities that have added considerable depth and breadth to his knowledge and abilities. It has been an absolute pleasure to have been given the opportunity to play even a small part in Greg’s success. As a result of being a STARR Scholar, Greg has had the freedom to explore and engage in a wide range of curricular and co-curricular opportunities. Freedom that, without this generous gift, might not have been possible.”
The Truman Scholarship Foundation recognizes college juniors with exceptional leadership potential who are committed to affecting change through public service by providing them with financial support for graduate study, leadership training and fellowship with other students.
The National and International Fellowships and Scholarships (NIFS) Office, administered by the Honors College, helps interested undergraduate and graduate students to pursue major national and international opportunities by providing information and direct support throughout the competitive application processes.