GREEN RIVER — Several city officials toured Love's Travel Stop on Thursday as the company gets close to opening its facility west of Green River.
The new truck stop is expected to open sometime in February. It will offer gas, a convenience store, Carl's Jr. restaurant, and a Speedco tire service center.
Green River officials who took the tour included Mayor Pete Rust, city council members, fire department personnel, and some people from the engineering department.
Construction began in the spring of 2020 on the facility located along Interstate 80 at the Covered Wagon exit next to Rolling Green Country Club. Love's has some punch list items to finish and is cleaning up the facility in anticipation of a grand opening, according to a press release.