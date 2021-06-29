GREEN RIVER — Although the current wastewater treatment plant in Green River recently received a passing grade from the Department of Environmental Quality, the city hopes to replace the facility in the coming years.
The current facility on East Teton in Green River was built in 1962, and the Water Quality Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently informed the city of Green River that no concerns were noted during two different site visits, according to a press release.
Although the plant is functioning well, it needs replaced because of the age of the facility and equipment, as well as the ability of the old plant to meet future parameters set by the EPA, according to Jason Palmer, Environmental Systems Superintendent.
Palmer said that the city will replace the facility with a new state of the art Wastewater Treatment plant, which will be located next to the current facility.
Updating the current plant would not be effective, according to Palmer. He explained that even if the city were to start replacing equipment and treatment processes, “[putting] a band aid on it,” the city would easily hit up to three quarters of the cost of the new facility and not be able to treat the future parameters on nutrient removal.
The city is estimating the cost for the new facility will be north of $27 million.
Palmer said the new facility plans are with the State Fire Marshall’s office going through electrical, fire and safety review. The city anticipate having the treatment plant out to bid later this summer and awarding the bid this fall, according to Palmer. He said the city will not see any onsite work beginning until spring 2022.