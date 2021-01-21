SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Green River resident was placed under arrest after calling the Community Health Center and making death threats, according to a press release.
On Jan. 20, around 6 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the Community Health Center for death threats made towards those inside the clinic. When officers arrived at the clinic, they contacted staff and patients that were still inside. Police stood by while they all left the clinic.
The phone number was traced back to a resident in Green River. The Green River Police Department assisted and contacted Wade Prehn. Prehn was placed under arrest for alleged terroristic threats and booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.