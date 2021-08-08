GREEN RIVER — Work has begun on the cape seal project in Green River and several streets will be closed in the next two to three weeks. Engineer Andy Hooten says R and D Sweeping from Rock Springs is currently doing the first of three phases of the project that will affect 26 streets.

Phase one is patching work on the streets and once that is complete, the second phase is putting down a scrub seal, which fills the cracks, followed by a slurry seal. The project is similar to chip seal. Residents on each street will be asked to clear the street once phase two begins. Hooten says the City hopes to have the project completed by the end of the month.

Advanced Paving and Construction is the main contractor. In May the Green River City Council awarded a $673,000 contract, which is funds from the expired sixth penny. Approximately 5.8 miles of streets will be rehabilitated. Hooten says the City believes the project will give streets several more years of useful life.

Hooten says the streets will be closed for several hours.

Closures will include:

— Cumorah Way from W Teton Blvd. to the end of street

— Crossbow Dr. from Hitching Post Dr, to W Teton Blvd

— Iowa Circle from Iowa Ave to Upland Way

— Gannet Circle from E Teton Blvd. to the end of street

— N Riverbend Dr. from W Teton Blvd. to Green River Way

— Green River Way from Riverbend Dr. to Moran Dr.

— Moran Dr. from E Teton Blvd. to the end of the street

— Medicine Bow Dr. from Crossbow Dr. to Bridger Dr.

— Sundance Dr. from Medicine Bow Dr. to W Teton Blvd.

— Saratoga Dr. from Medicine Bow Dr. to W Teton Blvd.

— Midwest Dr. from Centennial Dr. to Sundance Dr.

— Elk Mountain Cir from Centennial Dr. to the end of the street

— Centennial Dr. from Hitching Post Dr. to Medicine Bow Dr.

— Elk Mountain Dr. from Crossbow Dr. to Centennial Dr.

— Chugwater Dr. from Crossbow Dr. to Cheyenne Dr.

— Cheyenne Dr. from Chugwater Dr. to Medicine Bow Dr.

— Iowa Ave. from W Teton Blvd. to Iowa Circle

— S Riverbend Dr. from E Teton Blvd. to Green River Way

— Sundance Dr. from Midwest Dr. to Medicine Bow Dr.

— Colorado Dr. from Hitching Post Dr. to E/W Teton Blvd.

— W Teton Blvd. from Bridger Dr. to Monroe Ave.

— E Teton Blvd. from Colorado Dr. to California Dr.

— W Teton Blvd. from Colorado Dr. to Upland Way

— Shoshone Ave. from Hitching Post Dr. to W Teton Blvd.

— Upland Way from Uinta Dr. to the end of the asphalt

— Commerce Dr. from Upland Way to Upland Way

