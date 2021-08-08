...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Sunday, August 8th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
MONDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Gusty Winds will create erratic fire
behavior and may lead to new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* COLD FRONT: The cold front will move through zones 277/278
Monday afternoon, turning winds more west-northwest. The front
will move through zones 279/289 late Monday afternoon into the
evening.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
GREEN RIVER — Work has begun on the cape seal project in Green River and several streets will be closed in the next two to three weeks. Engineer Andy Hooten says R and D Sweeping from Rock Springs is currently doing the first of three phases of the project that will affect 26 streets.
Phase one is patching work on the streets and once that is complete, the second phase is putting down a scrub seal, which fills the cracks, followed by a slurry seal. The project is similar to chip seal. Residents on each street will be asked to clear the street once phase two begins. Hooten says the City hopes to have the project completed by the end of the month.
Advanced Paving and Construction is the main contractor. In May the Green River City Council awarded a $673,000 contract, which is funds from the expired sixth penny. Approximately 5.8 miles of streets will be rehabilitated. Hooten says the City believes the project will give streets several more years of useful life.
Hooten says the streets will be closed for several hours.
Closures will include:
— Cumorah Way from W Teton Blvd. to the end of street
— Crossbow Dr. from Hitching Post Dr, to W Teton Blvd
— Iowa Circle from Iowa Ave to Upland Way
— Gannet Circle from E Teton Blvd. to the end of street
— N Riverbend Dr. from W Teton Blvd. to Green River Way
— Green River Way from Riverbend Dr. to Moran Dr.
— Moran Dr. from E Teton Blvd. to the end of the street
— Medicine Bow Dr. from Crossbow Dr. to Bridger Dr.
— Sundance Dr. from Medicine Bow Dr. to W Teton Blvd.
— Saratoga Dr. from Medicine Bow Dr. to W Teton Blvd.
— Midwest Dr. from Centennial Dr. to Sundance Dr.
— Elk Mountain Cir from Centennial Dr. to the end of the street
— Centennial Dr. from Hitching Post Dr. to Medicine Bow Dr.
— Elk Mountain Dr. from Crossbow Dr. to Centennial Dr.
— Chugwater Dr. from Crossbow Dr. to Cheyenne Dr.
— Cheyenne Dr. from Chugwater Dr. to Medicine Bow Dr.
— Iowa Ave. from W Teton Blvd. to Iowa Circle
— S Riverbend Dr. from E Teton Blvd. to Green River Way
— Sundance Dr. from Midwest Dr. to Medicine Bow Dr.
— Colorado Dr. from Hitching Post Dr. to E/W Teton Blvd.
— W Teton Blvd. from Bridger Dr. to Monroe Ave.
— E Teton Blvd. from Colorado Dr. to California Dr.
— W Teton Blvd. from Colorado Dr. to Upland Way
— Shoshone Ave. from Hitching Post Dr. to W Teton Blvd.
— Upland Way from Uinta Dr. to the end of the asphalt