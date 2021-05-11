GREEN RIVER — Due to ongoing water line construction on the east end of Monroe Ave. in Green River, the Public Works Department announced Tuesday that the only access to the Veterans Park ball field complex will be off of East Teton Blvd.
The access issue will affect the Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 home softball games for the Green River Lady Wolves.
East Teton Blvd. has reopened at Monroe Ave. after being closed for several days, but motorists are reminded that the street is still partially closed even though it remains accessible at East Teton and Monroe. Monroe remains closed from West Teton Blvd. to East Teton Blvd. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.
Contractor Lewis and Lewis is in the process of installing a new water line that will extend to the front portion of the Wastewater Treatment plant.