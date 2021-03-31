GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River announced in a press release that a portion of Colorado Street will be closed for several hours on Monday, April, due to a water line leak.
Jason Palmer, Environmental Systems Superintendent, says the homeowners will be without water for approximately six to eight hours. The outage will affect eight customers.
Palmer says the road closure on Colorado will be from Tennessee to Upland and residence at 2115, 2125, 2145, 2140, 2130, 2120 and 2110 Colorado street will be affected by the water outage. Palmer says the city will hang door hangers on the residences affected.