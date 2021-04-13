GREEN RIVER — The Monore and East Teton water line project in Green River will start April 14.
The first phase of construction will close Monroe Ave from West Teton to Wilderness Court, according to a press release. During this phase, through traffic will not be possible from West Teton to Wilderness Court.
Once construction moves into the second phase, the traffic control and road closure will be updated.
The city urged motorists to watch for to road signs and plan ahead.
Lewis and Lewis is the contractor on this project and the project will take 45 days to complete.