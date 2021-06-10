GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River has already begun its annual attack on mosquito populations, and efforts will continue with an aerial assault scheduled to begin Monday.
On June 15-16, aerial applications of a granule called Vecotbac will commence over large areas of standing water in and around Green River pending weather conditions. The active ingredient in Vectobac is naturally occurring, safe for municipal use, and targets mosquito and fly larvae, according to a press release. Operations should start at 10 a.m. on Monday and 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has already started placing “BTI biscuits” in areas of standing water on city property. These biscuits prevent mosquito larvae from developing and becoming biting adults.
As biting adult mosquitoes become present in larger populations, city personnel plan to spray areas of Green River using a truck-mounted ultra-low volume aerosol fogger. Fogging will take place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Fogging is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of June 22, pending weather conditions and mosquito counts.
The City uses a spray formulation that contains the pesticide product Biomist to control the mosquitoes. The active ingredient in Biomist is permethrin, and it eliminates adult mosquitos while they are active. Adult mosquito populations need to be high and active for the product to be effective. Mosquito control applications of permethrin do not pose a significant risk to people or pets due to the low toxicity of the spray and small amount used to control mosquitoes, the press release said.
As with any pesticide, people and pets should minimize exposure to fogging efforts. If residents see the spray truck next to their yards, they are advised to go indoors, close windows and turn off cooling units for a few minutes while the spray dissipates.
Despite all of the city’s efforts, mosquito populations can be difficult to control, according to officials. If residents leave areas of standing water on their properties, mosquitoes will be present. Common sources of mosquito habitat include clogged rain gutters, over-watered lawns, bird baths, ponds, horse troughs, and overgrowth of weeds or grass. A female mosquito only needs water in the amount of a bottle cap to lay her eggs.
While enjoying activities or working outdoors during Wyoming’s warmer months, residents are encouraged to avoid mosquitoes. The insects can spread West Nile virus when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals, and other birds, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The “5 D’s” of West Nile virus prevention include dawn, dusk, dress, drain and DEET. Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times. Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials. Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing. Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Other insect repellents such as Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.
Additional information including the mosquito control schedule, chemical information, and mosquito prevention tips is available on the city’s website: www.cityofgreenriver.org. For other questions or to be added to the “no-spray” list, contact the Parks Administration Office at 307-872-6151.