GREEN RIVER — Green River Animal Control will be hosting a reduced price vaccine clinic for pets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.
Vaccinations will be provided by Castle Rock Vet at the Green River Animal Shelter, 80 E. Teton Blvd. The event is cash only, and doors will close if vaccine doses run out.
Participants should be aware of the vaccines their pets need before attending. GRAC will also be offering microchips for $20 at the clinic.
Vaccines available and prices include:
Dogs: Distemper Parvo, $13; Bordetella, $12; Rabies, $10; Rattlesnake, $18; H3N2-H3N8 Flu Shot, $25.
Cats: Feline 5 Way, $26; Rabies, $10.
City tags are mandatory for Green River residents: spayed/neutered, $10; unaltered, $30.