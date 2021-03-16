GREEN RIVER — The Monroe Ave. waterline project has been delayed due to frost in the ground.
The project was originally scheduled to start March 22, according to Public Works Director Mark Westenskow. Due to the frost, however, it will be delayed for one month.
With the delay, the project will not be completed until the end of May. It consists of an extension of the water system to increase available flows and allow for future expansion/uses, along with the installation of storm catch basins to aid in capturing runoff.
Rock Springs contractor Lewis and Lewis was awarded the bid in February by the Green River City Council. Lewis and Lewis bid $404,880. The project will require short-term closures of Monroe Avenue and East Teton.