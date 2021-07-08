ROCK SPRINGS — Those who are planning to attend Wyoming's Big Show with a large group can apply for discounted group tickets.
"Group Day on Thursday, Aug. 5 will be the day you should plan to bring your group," according to the Sweetwater Events Complex.
There is a ticket special for groups of people with disabilities or other limitations that would prevent them from coming to fair on their own.
Limited amounts of group tickets are available, so application is required, according to a press release. Those who wish to apply should send a request letter to Sweetwater Events Complex at 3200 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Request letters must be received or postmarked by July 16 to be considered for the group discount. For additional information or questions, call 307-352-6789.