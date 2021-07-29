SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality believes it has spotted harmful algal or algae blooms (cyanobacteria) at Eden Reservoir, Big Sandy Reservoir (west of the dam), and Flaming Gorge Reservoir at Firehole Beach.
Samples have been collected and results are pending, according to a press release. Until results are confirmed, the following is recommended:
-- Avoid contact with water near the bloom.
-- Do not ingest water from the bloom.
-- Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
-- Avoid water spray from the bloom.
-- Do no allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom.
-- If people, pets or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water and seek medical attention.