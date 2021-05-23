web only Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Healthy fun for everyone: Families pound the pavement at PT Power Trip 5K-ish May 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 25 Buy Now Signs directed people to the prestaging area behind Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to participate in the Physical Therapy Power Trip 5K-ish on Saturday, May 22. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Volunteers helped people check in at the Physical Therapy Power Trip 5K-ish hosted by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Maps were available to keep runners and walkers on track. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Dr. Jacques Denker, front center, and his two kids helped lead the way out of the parking lot of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Participants in the PT Power Trip 5K-ish got a good warmup by heading downhill to start. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now The route of the PT Power Trip 5K-ish took people along the hills of Rock Springs. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Walkers keep up the pace during the PT Power Trip. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now People could run or walk at their own pace along the course that was about 5 kilometers. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now A crowd stretches down the hill as participants in the family run and walk find their rhythm. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Some younger participants had extra help to move them along the route. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Volunteers directed traffic and added encouragement. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Some participants on scooters do loops while waiting on other members of their group to catch up. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Volunteers were stationed along the roads to cheer on the participants. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Signs, shouts and smiles helped direct the participants. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now After cruising their way down College Drive and along Dewar Drive, PT Power Trip participants made their way up Gateway Boulevard Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Volunteers encourage people to finish strong after reaching the top of the last hill on the course. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now PT Power Trip participants smile as they near the end of the loop. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now The views and elevation were constantly changing during the PT Power Trip. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now People reach the parking lot at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, which served as the start and end point of the PT Power Trip. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now A team effort gets people to the top of the last hill at the family walk and run sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Memorial Hospital Foundation. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now After going up, down, and around hills, the end is in sight. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now People dig in to conquer the last incline along the race course. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Afte reaching the top of the hill on Skyline Drive, participants only had to head a short distance downhill to reach the finish line. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Buy Now Spectators, volunteers and others who completed the course cheer as people reach the end of the PT Power Trip. Buy Now After completing the loop, 5K participants rested and refueled. Rocket Miner Photo/Caleb Michael Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now One voter's view on Liz Cheney Arrest Report May 17: Charges include shoplifting, assault Eastern Wyoming College student survives horrific accident Arrest Report May 22: Charges include breach of peace, DWUIs Arrest Report May 19: Arrests and ICE holds Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.